Tallink laying on extra Gotland-bound cruise trips this summer

Shipping link Tallink Grupp is providing several cruise trips to the Swedish island of Gotland over the coming summer.

Marina Jõgi, head of group products and sales at Tallink Grupp, said: "This year we are able to offer more Gotland cruises during travel high season than in previous years."

"Cruise passengers are welcome to bring along their bicycle and spend a pleasant day exploring the beautiful island nature," Jõgi added.

Tallink Silja Line announced its summer cruises for 2024, adding that the Victoria I cruise ship (pictured) will be providing the service.

In all, the Victoria I will make eight trips to Gotland, departing from Tallinn and from Helsinki, Tallink says, between June 28 and August 5 inclusive.

The Victoria I is due to arrive in Visby, Gotland's capital, at 9.30 a.m. local time, departing for the return voyage the same day at 6.30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday, Tallink says.

Known in Estonian as Ojamaa, Gotland's location makes it of strategic importance, a significance heightened in the current security situation in the region and Sweden's pending NATO membership.

