X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tallink laying on extra Gotland-bound cruise trips this summer

News
Tallink's Victoria I cruise vessel.
Tallink's Victoria I cruise vessel. Source: Tallink Grupp/Marko Stampehl
News

Shipping link Tallink Grupp is providing several cruise trips to the Swedish island of Gotland over the coming summer.

Marina Jõgi, head of group products and sales at Tallink Grupp, said: "This year we are able to offer more Gotland cruises during travel high season than in previous years."

"Cruise passengers are welcome to bring along their bicycle and spend a pleasant day exploring the beautiful island nature," Jõgi added.

Tallink Silja Line announced its summer cruises for 2024, adding that the Victoria I cruise ship (pictured) will be providing the service.

In all, the Victoria I will make eight trips to Gotland, departing from Tallinn and from Helsinki, Tallink says, between June 28 and August 5 inclusive.

The Victoria I is due to arrive in Visby, Gotland's capital, at 9.30 a.m. local time, departing for the return voyage the same day at 6.30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday, Tallink says. 

Known in Estonian as Ojamaa, Gotland's location makes it of strategic importance, a significance heightened in the current security situation in the region and Sweden's pending NATO membership.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:38

Tallink laying on extra Gotland-bound cruise trips this summer

18:27

Roads turning icy and slippery Saturday night into Sunday morning

16:04

Estonia-donated Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

15:42

Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

15:35

Progress slow on Ida-Viru County apartment block EU funding uptake

15:34

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

15:17

Georg Linnamäe sixth after Lapland rally morning stages

14:51

Daily: Nearly one in four MEPs subject of judicial cases or other controversies

14:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

13:39

Later than usual EU elections could have ramifications for Estonian politics too

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

02.02

Closing Narva border crossing increases traffic in southeast

02.02

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

02.02

Tartu peace talks postponed due to excessive consumption of liquor

02.02

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: