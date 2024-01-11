X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Layoffs rose by 22 percent last year

News
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali tänav.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali tänav. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Over the past year, 3,500 more people were laid off in Estonia which is around 22 percent more than the year before, data from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) shows.

Approximately, a third of those were formerly employed in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, the same amount was laid off in the field of transportation and storage, "Aktuaalne Kamera" reported on Thursday.

Last year, the largest consolidators were Express Post and OÜ Hansaliin, which belong to the Tallink Group.

Estonia's unemployment rate is currently 8.1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: consolidators, Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:25

Kohtla-Järve housing associations not optimistic about renovation funding Updated

20:52

Tsahkna to Ukrainian FM: We will stand together until Ukraine's victory

20:00

Estonian head coach Häberli delighted with Cyprus training camp

19:55

Estonia's former culture minister running for Council of Europe top job

19:27

Erik Gamzejev: The Italian strike in switching to teaching in Estonian

19:12

Layoffs rose by 22 percent last year

18:58

Education minister: Teachers of pupils needing special care should not strike

18:33

Kallas seeks government mandate for teachers' long-term salary agreement

18:20

Finland delays opening Russian border until mid-February

18:12

Estonia's dialects, family reunion at heart of 2025 Song and Dance Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:43

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

14:55

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

10.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

14:49

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

13:50

Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg Updated

13:32

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: