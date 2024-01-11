Layoffs rose by 22 percent last year

Over the past year, 3,500 more people were laid off in Estonia which is around 22 percent more than the year before, data from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) shows.

Approximately, a third of those were formerly employed in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, the same amount was laid off in the field of transportation and storage, "Aktuaalne Kamera" reported on Thursday.

Last year, the largest consolidators were Express Post and OÜ Hansaliin, which belong to the Tallink Group.

Estonia's unemployment rate is currently 8.1 percent.

