X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

News
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is pressing forward with reforms to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the biggest aim is to save money. The payment of benefits will likely be reduced by three months.

The ministry wants to combine the unemployment insurance benefit paid by the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the unemployment benefit coming directly from the state.

"If we merge the two grants, we have one system and we do not have to manage them separately. This will certainly bring some savings," said Kaia Vask, head of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation.

Minister of Economy and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) said: "The first reason to do this is to make these systems uniformly administrable. This is a purely administrative saving, which is certainly a welcome move for everyone. And the second is that it will then also be easier to understand."

Majandus- ja IT minister Tiit Riisalo Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The reform aims to both save money and get people back to work faster. One proposal is to reduce the payment of benefits from nine months to six.

"It is not a good idea to keep this period too long, but it should be of a reasonable length. What it will be for is one question. And the other question is, of course, the rational use of resources, to see if it allows savings to be made," said Riisalo.

Both the amount of savings and the unemployment fund's budget depend on the extent to which the reform is moved forward. Riisalo said it is still necessary to negotiate with unions to find a reasonable compromise.

The Estonian Trade Union Confederation said job seekers' training needs should be better identified and comprehensive counseling and assistance should be provided. They see no space for cuts in this area.

Kaia Vask. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"We need to step up the measures that help people into work, so that they can get into work quickly, so that they can get into work that gives them a decent income," said Vask.

The legislative part of the reform should be ready in the summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

20:25

Coalition prefers to look for cuts instead of tax reforms

19:56

EKI: Estonia's current economic situation is comparable to 2010

19:21

Tartu's European Capital of Culture opening racks up €1 million price tag

18:49

Estonian short 'Miisufy' makes main competition at Clermont Film Festival

18:24

E-cigarettes more popular than cigarettes among schoolchildren

17:44

Heritage society organizing events to mark 80th anniversary of Tallinn bombings

17:18

Where is the extra money needed to raise teachers' salaries coming from?

17:15

Construction work on Kuressaare prince-bishop's castle reveals hidden emergency well

16:04

Tartu ski marathon organizers hoping for some colder, snowier weather

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

09:56

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

08:50

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

09:10

EPL prime minister survey: Support for Kaja Kallas at record low

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: