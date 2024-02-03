X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

News
The ferries Piret and Tõll berthed at Kuivastu.
The ferries Piret and Tõll berthed at Kuivastu. Source: Margus Muld / ERR
News

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has extended a deadline for tender process for ferry services to Estonia's larger islands to the beginning of March, over a technicality.

Last November, the ministry announced an international public tender process, to find a carrier for the Virtsu-Kuivastu (Saaremaa) and Rohuküla-Heltermaa (Hiiumaa) ferry services, for a seven-year term, starting in fall of 2026.

Andres Ruubas, head of the regional ministry's public transport department, told ERR that the deadline for this tender was February 1 ie. Thursday this week, but since the tender documentation has been contested, that deadline has been postponed to March 5.

Among other things, the conditions of the procurement included the requirement that profit margins during the entire contract validity period be up to eight percent, meaning competitive offers were expected.

TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the part-state-owned Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) authority, holds the tender to provide passenger links between Saaremaa (actually via Muhu island, connected to Saaremaa via a causeway) and the mainland, and Hiiumaa and the mainland.

The new procurement period runs from October 1, 2026 to the end of September 2033, while the ministry wants to find a single contract partner to maintain both routes.

Following the end of the next contractual period in fall 2033, the state's long-range plans include introducing newer and more environmentally friendly vessels to sail on the two routes.

In any case, a ferry tender worth €40 million for a new battery-hydrogen ferry was also announced late last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Daily: Nearly one in four MEPs subject of judicial cases or other controversies

14:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

13:39

Later than usual EU elections could have ramifications for Estonian politics too

12:35

Foreign ministry presents Anna Hints cross of merit for her debut feature

11:40

National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

10:54

MPs: EU's €50 billion aid to Ukraine may be insufficient in the longer term

10:20

Experts: When concluding new electricity contract, always remember that prices fluctuate

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

08:01

Saturday's milder conditions set to get colder as new week arrives

02.02

NATO ambassador: Allies helping Ukraine will not leave their own warehouses empty

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

02.02

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

02.02

Tartu peace talks postponed due to excessive consumption of liquor

02.02

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

02.02

Closing Narva border crossing increases traffic in southeast

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: