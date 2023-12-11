Estonia looking to procure another island ferry

The government has declared a tender worth €40 million for a new battery-hydrogen ferry to move passengers and vehicles between the mainland and the western islands.

The ferry should start service in 2026. Estonia is looking for a hybrid vessel that uses battery and hydrogen power.

The project is funded using the modernization fund.

The ferry will need to be propelled by fuel cells, batteries and diesel generators to ensure flexible, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly operation.

It will need to have two modular hydrogen generators for generating onboard power. The vessel will also need to have an energy storage system with a minimal output of 2,100 kWh and a long lifespan.

