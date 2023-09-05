Tallink Grupp adding one more Tallinn-Helsinki return journey to its total

News
The Tallink Grupp's Victoria I, at sea near Mariehamn.
The Tallink Grupp's Victoria I, at sea near Mariehamn. Source: Tallink Grupp/Marko Stampehl
News

Shipping line Tallink Grupp has reintroduced its Victoria I ferry to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The Victoria I will start to sail between the two Nordic capitals from Thursday, October 12.

Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said of the development that: "Passenger numbers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route have demonstrated steady growth and customer demand is there for the cruise product to return, so I am pleased that we are able to meet that demand."

The vessel has been refurbished over the past month, Nõgene added.

The Victoria I schedule after October 12 will be 12.30-4.00 p.m. Tallinn to Helsinki, then 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the return journey.

The company says it has reached pre-pandemic levels in terms of numbers of sailings between the two capitals, to a total of 14 departures.

Advance tickets will be on sale from September 12, the company says.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

