Tallink's MS Baltic Queen out of service in first half of September

Estonian shipping line Tallink Grupp is taking one of is cruise ships off-line for a little under two weeks in September, in order for extensive maintenance work and a part-refit to go ahead.

The vessel, the MS Baltic Queen, a 212m-long, 12-deck Galaxy-class cruise ferry built by STX Europe, usually plies the overnight Tallinn-Stockholm route, but will be out-of-service from September 3-15 inclusive, due to the scheduled work.

Tallink Grupp's Head of Ship Management and Chief Captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, said: "The main aim of the docking in early September is the renewal of the Baltic Queen's required class society paperwork for the period 2024-2029."

"Our vessels go through these regular dockings twice in a five-year period, to ensure they meet all the requirements to continue operations," Tuulik went on, via a Tallink press release.

Tuulik added that solutions in the interest of improved energy efficiency form a part of the routine work, while passenger areas are also to see upgrades.

The work is to be carried out at the BLRT Naantali, Finland.

The technical work will include regular maintenance and cleaning, and also installing replacement turbine blades which, the company says, will save 10-13 percent fuel.

A new type of graphite paint is being trialed for the hull which should significantly improve the Baltic Queen's water resistance, which in turn leads to more efficiency gains.

In effect the vessel should cut through the waves that much more efficiently, due to the repaint, if it proves to be a success.

In the latter case Tallink says it will roll-out the repaint to its other vessels as well.

Passenger cabin bathrooms, new flooring in some public areas and the complete overhaul of the Grill House restaurant with a new interior design, furniture and furnishings also form part of the job.

The Baltic Queen last underwent regular maintenance on this scale in January-February 2022.

Tallink Group joined an Energy Efficiency Movement, initiated by global technology firm ABB, in spring this year.

The movement aims to bring together all stakeholders in the interests of innovation and action towards greater energy efficienies, environmental friendliness and efforts to mitigate climate change.

Tallink Grupp has also pledged to reduce its CO2 emissions annually by at least 2 percent per year, and to increase its energy efficiencies also by at least 2 percent per annum, after signing up to the movement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!