Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges people to be more attentive than usual and to avoid major gatherings when traveling to Sweden, following the country raising its terrorist threat level on Thursday.

The Swedish media reported Thursday that the country's security service SäPo has elevated the country's terror threat level from 3 to 4. Five levels exist.

Sweden has seen several Quran burnings in recent months, which several Islamic countries have condemned.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Reisi Targalt website recommends people traveling to Sweden to be more mindful of their surroundings and avoid major gatherings and crowds.

Katri Link, head of communication for Baltic Sea ferry operator Tallink, said that the while the threat level hike does not affect Tallink departures, the company urges people to observe the recommendations of the Reisi Targalt website.

SVT reported that the head of SäPo attended the Swedish government's Thursday sitting in connection with the threat level rising. In addition to SäPo, the Swedish armed forces have also raised their level of readiness.

The last time the terror threat level was hiked to 4 was in 2015-2016.

Level 4 reflects a realistic threat of terrorist incidents. The highest terror threat level is 5 in which case an incident is believed to be imminent. The threat level has never been escalated to 5 in Sweden.

