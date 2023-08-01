Tallink ferry returns after hosting Scotland's Ukrainian refugees

Tallink's passenger ferry Victoria I in Tallinn.
Tallink's passenger ferry Victoria I in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallink's passenger ferry Victoria I returned to Estonia on Tuesday after a stint hosting Ukrainian refugees who fled to Scotland.

The company signed an agreement with the Scottish government in July 2022 and the 740-cabin ship docked in Edinburgh harbor. The contract ended on July 11.

More than 1,000 Ukrainians used the vessel as temporary accommodation over the last year, news outlet Edinburghlive reported.

Tallink's ferries also acted as temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia and the Netherlands.

Tallink's Communications Manager Katri Link said the ship is currently docked at Tallinn's Old Harbor. The board will make a decision on its future by the start of September.

Victoria I previously sailed on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and is named after Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria.

Editor: Helen Wright

Tallink ferry returns after hosting Scotland's Ukrainian refugees

