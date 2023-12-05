Tallink's November passenger, cargo numbers down on year

Tallink's MS MyStar arriving in Tallinn as onlookers watch.
Tallink's MS MyStar arriving in Tallinn as onlookers watch. Source: Raul Mee
Last month, Tallink transported a total of 376,997 passengers across all its routes – 0.4 percent less than in November 2022, according to figures published by listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp on Tuesday.

The number of cargo units transported by Tallink this November, meanwhile, decreased by 20.8 percent to 26,547, while the number of passenger vehicles served fell 4.6 percent on year to 50,244, the company said.

Last month, passenger numbers on its Finland-Sweden routes fell 11.2 percent on year to 116,913 and on its Estonia-Sweden routes by 12.2 percent to 35,016.

Tallink did, however, see an 8.7 percent increase in the number of passengers served on its Estonia-Finland route, totaling 225,068 passengers in November 2023.

Transported cargo unit numbers, meanwhile, fell across the board last month, with the overall one-fifth decrease in numbers including a 7.8 percent drop to 4,093 units on its Estonia-Sweden routes, a 15.9 percent drop to 3,418 units on its Finland.-Sweden routes and the biggest decline, of 23.9 percent to 19,036 on its Estonia-Finland route.

The total number of passenger vehicles transported by the Estonian shipper last month declined 4.6 percent overall, including a decrease of 2.8 percent to 46,229 vehicles on its Estonia-Finland route, but also a 11.6 percent drop to 1,175 vehicles on its Estonia-Sweden routes and the biggest, 25.3 percent drop to 2,840 vehicles on its Finland-Sweden routes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

