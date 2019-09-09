Section of reconstructed Reidi Road opens for first time

At 10pm on Sunday night a section of the newly completed Reidi Road was opened to vehicles.

However, the section of road was shut on Monday morning during rush hour and will open again later today.

On Sunday Reidi Road was opened from the harbor along Pikksilma Street to Russalka intersection and from there to Lasnamäe and Pirita. The road is two-lane but only flows in one direction.

The road links the ferry terminal with the Kadriorg district of Tallinn, alleviating traffic pressure on Narva Highway. The area has also seen a good deal of landscaping and been made more pedestrian-friendly.

Reidi Road route (in red) from the harbour area (west) to Kadriorg). Source: Google Maps.

The final asphalting work on the section was finished on Sunday morning.

Deputy Head of Tallinn Transport Department, Talvo Rüütelmaa, could not say on Thursday exactly when the second stretch of road, which flows towards the port, would be opened.

"By November 17, the entire Reid Road will be open. If the weather permits, we may be able to open it a little earlier," he said.

On Monday evening, Uus-Sadama Street will become a one-way street in the opposite direction to the initial opening, funneling traffic in the direction of the passenger port between Tuukri Street and Uus-Sadama Street 19. Petrooleumi Street will remain closed from the entrance of D terminal to Tuukri Street.

