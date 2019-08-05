ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
An Atko bus. Picture is illustrative.
An Atko bus. Picture is illustrative. Source: atko.ee
News

Bus line Atko may be facing fines for breach of service, mainly related to its buses skipping stops in the eastern Estonian town of Narva, Baltic News Service reports. This follows reports last week that Atko is losing its contract to operate in Harju County, as well as a recent inspection revealing an Atko driver had been working a 17-hour shift, in violation of regulations. In July, 26 people were injured in an accident involving an Atko bus, again in Harju County.

According to northeastern regional daily Põhjarannik, Atko chief in Narva, Aleksei Andrejev, explained that two buses, numbers 37 and 38, were scheduled to reach the same bus stop within a minute of each other. Since all awaiting passengers boarded the first of the two buses to arrive, the driver of the second bus saw no need to stop and open the vehicle's doors.

"I don't understand the reason for these complaints, but we are currently working towards having the second bus wait at the stop for a couple of minutes in such situations," Andrejev said.

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) had already questioned Atko about similar stop-skipping incidents in Narva in June, though these had gone unanswered as at the end of July, BNS reports. The administration also issued a precept to Atko ordering compliance with bus schedules, with failure to do so potentially resulting in a €6,400 fine, before the latest reports of stop-skipping.

Andrejev also gave an explanation of these earlier infringements to Põhjarannik.

"The driver noticed that there were no passengers at the stop, and just three on the bus," he said.

"Not far from the stop, a Road Administration vehicle was parked, with three personnel in hi-vis vests standing nearby. Our driver noticed that something was happening at the bus stop, decelerated, and drove on without stopping, since he thought there was no reason to disturb them," Andrejev continued.

Andrejev added that the drivers have submitted explanatory statements with regard to the incidents, and have been reprimanded.

Previous incidents involving Atko

Twenty-six people were injured in a collision between an Atko bus and a tractor-trailer in the village of Meremõisa, Harju County, in July.

Last Thursday, North-Estonia Public Transport Centre announced it is terminating its contract with Atko and is to find a replacement.

During an inspection last Tuesday, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel found an Atko driver had been scheduled to work a 16-hour and 55-minute shift.

"I wish this were a one-off," said Estonian Transport and Road Workers' Trade Union (ETTA) president Üllar Kallas of this incident, adding that companies struggling with labor shortages are tempted to force drivers to work long shifts, despite the fact that regulations state that a shifts must be capped at 13 hours, only nine, or in exceptional cases 10, hours of which may be actual driving time.

Atko's Narva service

The current contract between Atko and Narva city runs from Feb. 2016 to Jan. 2022, BNS reports. The company replaced previous operator AS Narva Bussiveod, which is now bankrupt.

However, numerous complaints about Atko's service levels have been received ever since the company took on the tender. Põhjarannik reported in February that some buses failed to service the required routes in winter, in addition to skipping stops. Roadworks during that period had also been blamed for these infringements.

Narva city government also sent queries to Atko following complaints it had received, which, again, had gone unanswered as at present.

Veera Mihhailova, head of the department for economy at Narva city government said the lack of response was likely due to Atko's CEO being on vacation through July.

"We are waiting for an explanation as to why buses have been passing people by without stopping and why Atko has not given any explanations to the Road Administration," Mihhailova said, according to BNS.

"We have yet to receive an answer," she added, speaking on Aug. 1.

Both Mihhailova and Andrejev stressed that bus drivers are obligated to pull over at all scheduled stops, even where there are no passengers waiting or on board the bus, or, conversely, the bus is full to capacity.

"We will explain it to our drivers once more," Andrejev added.

Mihhailova said that no termination of Atko's contract was on the table yet, unlike in Harju County.

"There have been certain incidents, but we have not considered it yet," she said, adding that the previous supplier, Narva Bussiveod, had provided a smoother service.

"They had extensive experience and they knew well both Narva and the needs of its busnesses and residents," she said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

road administrationatkopublic transport in estoniaatko bus driversatko complaintsnarva city governmentbuses in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Opinion
12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

Business
01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:25

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

12:52

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

08:23

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: