26 people were injured in the collision between a county bus and a tractor-trailer in the Harju County village of Meremõisa early on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on the 27th kilometer of Tallinn-Rannamõisa-Kloogaranna Highway, where an Atko county bus rear-ended a tractor-trailer with Lithuanian license plates that had been standing on the side of the road.

The Rescue Board told ERR that two of the victims had sustained severe injuries and were taken to North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) by ambulance. Another five sustained moderate injuries. A total of 22 people were taken to the hospital.

Initial reports noted that just seven people had been injured in the crash.

Traffic in both directions was initially halted, but at 3:10 p.m., police announced that traffic had been partially reopened.

