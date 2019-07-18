ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
{{1563450120000 | amCalendar}}
Scene of the crash in Meremõisa village.
Scene of the crash in Meremõisa village. Source: Anett Peel/ERR
News

26 people were injured in the collision between a county bus and a tractor-trailer in the Harju County village of Meremõisa early on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on the 27th kilometer of Tallinn-Rannamõisa-Kloogaranna Highway, where an Atko county bus rear-ended a tractor-trailer with Lithuanian license plates that had been standing on the side of the road.

The Rescue Board told ERR that two of the victims had sustained severe injuries and were taken to North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) by ambulance. Another five sustained moderate injuries. A total of 22 people were taken to the hospital.

Initial reports noted that just seven people had been injured in the crash.

Traffic in both directions was initially halted, but at 3:10 p.m., police announced that traffic had been partially reopened.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

crashes


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:09

ERR News materials terms of use

11:05

Interior minister skips ministers' dinner focused on migrant relocation

09:14

Mary Kross to appear in court next month

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

Opinion
15:22

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

13:53

Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

13:20

Russian Embassy condemns Reinsalu statement on MH17 downing

12:31

Two of four Estonian women épée stars through to world championship last 32

12:08

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

Business
14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

12.07

Market-sold fruit and vegetables subject to heightened scrutiny

11.07

LHV operating former Danske ATM machines from start of August

11.07

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:46

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

15:59

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

15:22

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

13:53

Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

13:20

Russian Embassy condemns Reinsalu statement on MH17 downing

12:31

Two of four Estonian women épée stars through to world championship last 32

12:08

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

11:05

Interior minister skips ministers' dinner focused on migrant relocation

10:41

Scottish football legends Celtic FC coming to Tallinn

09:56

Competition Authority glad Lidl entering Estonian market

09:14

Mary Kross to appear in court next month

17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: