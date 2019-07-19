ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

A Tallinn city bus involved in a crash.
A Tallinn city bus involved in a crash. Source: ERR
In recent years, the number of crashes in Estonia in which at least one of the vehicles involved has been a bus have been on the rise.

So far this year alone, there have been 60 such crashes, in which 99 people have been injured and one person killed, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

By the same time last year, 51 bus-related crashes had already occurred, in which 73 people were injured and one killed.

This year in traffic got off to a tragic start when, early in the morning on Jan. 29, ten people were injured a collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Two of the victims ended up in serious condition and a third in critical condition, the last of whom died a week later. The crash occurred due to inattentiveness.

On Jan. 24, 2018, a fatal collision occurred on Tallinn-Tartu Highway in Ardu, where a passenger bus rear-ended a braking tractor-trailer; the driver of the bus succumbed to their injuries in the hospital later.

Last April, a bus drove off the road on Keila-Haapsalu Highway, landing on its side. The crash was caused by slippery road conditions.

Last August, an intercity bus and passenger vehicle collided in Mustvee Municipality, injuring eight. The car had turned onto the road in front of the bus from a side road, and the bus drove into the adjacent ditch.

Smaller crashes involving buses have also occurred as a result of sudden braking, as a result of which passengers have fallen and injured themselves. 

Editor: Aili Vahtla

