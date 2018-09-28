Traffic was jammed by a bus and tram colliding in the roundabout at Tallinn's Viru Square shortly after 14:00 EEST on Friday.

The collision occurred on the Mere puiestee side of the roundabout.

No injuries have been reported, a spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

Tram transport ground to a halt in the area as all four tram lines pass through the roundabout. Other vehicular traffic in and around the intersection was disrupted as a result.

According to the police, traffic was restored shortly before 15:00.

