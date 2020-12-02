Tallinn's J. Poska street undergoing major roadworks to October 2021

news

Poska Street.
Poska Street. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
€4 million reconstruction work on J. Poska street in central Tallinn has started, and will continue until next October. Road users must as a result be ready for serious inconvenience on the route, which links Narva mnt to Gonsiori street, from January.

The road's tram line will be closed for two weeks in April, it is reported.

The reconstruction works will be taking place at the Kadriorg end of Poska street, as well as a 750-meter-long section on Vesivärava street, which bisects Poska, and a 200-hundred-meter-long section of Narva mnt.

Initial work started Tuesday, with the major reconstruction to begin in the new year, Tallinn city center elder Monika Haukanõmm (Center) told ERR.

Additional work will extend the reconstruction tasks

On J. Poska Street itself, the underground utility networks and street lighting are to be renewed, with rainwater drainage channels also due. Haukanõmm said that this extra work is the cause of the prolonged project.

"The reconstruction works on J.Poska Street have been awaited for a very long time," Haukanõmm said.

"The process has been lengthy in terms of both preparation and execution, due to the extent of the depreciation of subterranean utility networks. It made sense to replace these at the same time as the surface-level street repairs were taking place, so that we do not have to then resurface the road in a few years' time. This is an overhaul in essence. If we were just to lay down new asphalt, it wouldn't be such a long process. But it will be worth it," Haukanõmm went on.

Trees to be removed and/or replaced

Some of the trees lining J. Poska will also be removed, Haukanõmm said. "We will certainly have to cut down some trees, to ensure safety and to build a bicycle lane. Twenty more trees are to be planted, and there will be more shrubs and other landscaping," she said.

Haukanõmm said she can't put a figure on the exact number of trees to be planted.

OÜ RTS Infraehitus is the firm leading the project, with a mid-October 2021 deadline and a price-tag of €4 million. Water and gas firms Tallinna Vesi AS and AS Gaasivõrgud are co-financing the project to the tune of €386,000 and €192,000 respectively.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

