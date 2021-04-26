Center MP takes up Tallinna Vesi supervisory board post

The City of Tallinn has appointed Center MP Andrei Korobeinik as member of the supervisory board of listed water company AS Tallinna Vesi.

Korobeink's term will run from Monday to April 25 2024, BNS reports, and he replaces Toivo Tootsen, whose term expired earlier this month. Tootsen had been a member of the supervisory board at Tallinna Vesi since April 2011.

Tallinna Vesi's majority shareholder, U.K. firm United Utilities Tallinn B.V., is selling its stake jointly to the City of Tallinn and energy group Utilitas.

Korobeinik is an IT entrepreneur, noted chess player and innovator, BNS reports, and has founded several firms including an online meetup site and an online poker room.

He was elected to the Riigikgou at the March 2019 general election, and has sat on Pärnu City Council (there is nothing in the rules barring MPs from also sitting on local councils, and many do – ed.) since 2013.

He does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi, BNS reports.

