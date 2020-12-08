Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

Alternative routes are recommended since, while the street is not completely closed, two of the three lanes adjacent to Suur-Ameerika 35 (see map) are closed as a result of the incident, and may remain so through to Wednesday.

Area of Tallinn surrounding Suur-Ameerika 35. Source: Google Maps

Tallinna Vesi, which provides all of Tallinn's water and sewage supply says: "We are expected to eliminate the water accident by the evening, but due to subsequent work required, the traffic reorganization may last until tomorrow. We ask road users to follow temporary traffic signs and apologize for any inconvenience."

--

