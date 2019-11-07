Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

After falling for eight consecutive quarters, the number of tourists visiting Estonia from Finland increased by 5 percent on year in the third quarter of 2019, according to figures published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

A total of 2.1 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in the third quarter of 2019, 5 percent more than during the same period last year. The number of tourists from Finland likewise increased by 5 percent, to 637,900; Finnish tourists accounted for 30 percent of all tourists visiting Estonia.

Also up by 5 percent on year was the number of visits by EU residents. While the number of visitors from Italy and Spain saw a decline, the number of tourists from Belgium, Germany and Lithuania increased by more than 10 percent.

Likewise the number of tourists from Japan and South Korea fell by more than 10 percent, however the number of tourists from China increased.

The number of daytrips to Estonia increased by 2 percent, accounting for 47 percent of all visits to Estonia in the third quarter.

The number of overnight stays increased on year in the third quarter, however the duration thereof decreased.

Visiting tourists spent a total of €470 million in Estonia last quarter.

Estonian residents made 1.1 million trips to foreign countries last quarter, 4 percent more than during the same period last year.

The number of visits to EU countries increased 3 percent. The number of visits to Croatia and Greece declined on year, however visits to Belgium, France and Denmark were up by more than one tenth, and a notable increase was registered in trips to Ukraine, Turkey and Belarus.

The number of daytrips made abroad by Estonians increased 2 percent, accounting for 14 percent of all visits abroad. The number of overnight stays increased by 4 percent last quarter, averaging four nights in length.

Estonian residents spent €345 million abroad last quarter.

