Narva woman tries to smuggle 279 bras to Russia

A Narva resident was caught in customs with 24 kilograms of bras she was trying to smuggle over the border to Russia. Even though the Estonian woman said she has nothing to declare, customs officials found 279 bras in her vehicle, Delfi writes.

The woman allegedly acquired the goods from a sale in Narva. The bras were worth an estimated €430 and allegedly meant as presents for the woman's family in Russia. They were not in her size.

Goods not for personal use need to be declared before they can cross the border. The number of bras in the woman's posession led customs officials to conclude they were not just for her, the Estonian portal reports.