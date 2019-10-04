Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

The Pärnu County Court has convicted three men, detained on the border of Pärnu County on October 1, of smuggling illegal cigarettes, confiscated their goods and vehicles, handed the Belarusian smugglers conditional sentences and expelled them from Estonia, Pärnu Postimees reports.

Operatives of the Tax and Customs Board found over 100,000 illicit cigarettes when checking two vehicles based on a risk analysis, the paper writes (link in Estonian).

The authorities confiscated the cigarettes that did not have revenue stamps and passenger cars Fiat Ulysse and Hyundai Trajet.

All three perpetrators agreed to sentences of a year and six months they will not have to serve provided they do not commit a new crime in the next three years.

As an additional punishment the men will be expelled from Estonia and handed five-year entry bans.

