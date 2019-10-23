ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Record number of cinema visits in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Cinema audience.
Cinema audience. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Cinema attendance set a new record in 2018 with 3.6 million visits, figures released by Statistics Estonia show, and 34 full-length films were produced in Estonia in the same year.

 In total 15 full-length feature films were produced last year, of which 12 were distributed in cinemas within the year. Four full-length feature films were made and released in 2018 under the Estonia 100 film programme: "The Little Comrade", "The Riddle of Jaan Niemand", "Take It or Leave It" and "Phantom Owl Forest".

"The Little Comrade" won the Estonian Film and Television Award for the best feature film. "Truth and Justice", which broke attendance records, was released in 2019 and is not yet reflected in the statistics. In 2018, 18 full-length documentaries and 10 were in cinemas in the same year, and one full-length animation "Captain Morten and the Spider Queen" were produced. 

 Unlike full-length films, fewer short films were made compared to 2017. There were 34 short feature films, 52 short documentaries, and 6 short animations produced in 2018. A large proportion of short films were student films produced in Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication School.

A considerable number of corporate films are produced in Estonia. In 2018, approximately 7,100 corporate films were made, the majority of which were advertising films or advertising clips. Besides advertising films, 286 promotional films, 177 educational films and 21 music videos were produced. 

 In addition to film production, Estonian enterprises offer film services to foreign film producers. In 2018, Estonian companies provided almost 6,000 film services to foreign companies. The cost of the services amounted to €7.8 million euros net of VAT, which is more than twice as much as in the previous year. This rise has been facilitated by the new Film Estonia audio-visual production incentive.

More than 400 films were shown in Estonian cinemas in 2018. 39 of the films were made in Estonia, 138 in the USA, 199 in European countries and 28 in other countries. 

The Estonian Film Institutes said the highest-grossing film in Estonia in 2018 was "Bohemian Rhapsody", produced in collaboration between the UK and the USA, which grossed €883,100. The highest-grossing Estonian film was "Class Reunion 2: A Wedding and a Funeral", with box office earnings of €859,000. Other high-grossing Estonian films were "Phantom Owl Forest" and "The Little Comrade". The average film ticket cost 5.70 euros.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:01

Ida-Viru County tourism increases to summer 2019

11:32

Education minister: Abolishment of basic school exams not yet decided

10:55

Riigikogu tasks government with developing Estonian language plan

10:34

Municipal scheme brings nearly 600 young people back to work or education

09:56

Statistics: Record number of cinema visits in 2018

09:34

Audit: Free higher education reform outcomes 'patchy'

08:42

Tallinn to buy eight more trams

22.10

Opposition MP calls pharmacy reform halt a type of corruption

22.10

TransferWise expands to UAE

22.10

What the papers say: LGBT+ minority bullying, changes for climate change

22.10

Committee wants to eliminate barriers for investment into start-ups

22.10

Estonia's govt debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

22.10

Trade unions: Postal service price hike essential for raising salaries

22.10

Tartu city gets public heart defibrillator location app

22.10

Bill to reduce excise duty hike on tobacco passes first reading

22.10

Coalition to reopen pharmacy reform for discussion, putting plans on hold

22.10

Swine fever regulations to stay due to continued wild boar cases

22.10

Navy detonates World War II torpedo boat off Saaremaa coast

22.10

Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications

22.10

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: