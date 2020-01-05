Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

Truth and Justice (Tõde ja õigus) was selected as the best film of 2019 by Estonian Film Journalists' Association on Friday and was presented with the Neitsi Maali bronze statue award.

"Last year, the award went to The Little Comrade (Seltsimees lapse) which opened the Estonia 100 film programme, this time, suitably, it is given to Truth and Justice, which provided a powerful ending to the same program. Although the competition was intense, Tanel Toom's work illustrates the achievement of a true world-class film," said Chairman of the Estonian Association of Film Journalists Andrei Liimets.

Based on the novel of the same name by Anton Hansen Tammsaare, Estonian movie "Truth and Justice" has also been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards which will take place later this year.

The film was shot with a budget of €2.5 million, took 18 months to film, and was directed by Tanel Toom.

The film proved popular with Estonian audiences when it was released, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm. In total 51,239 people saw Truth and Justice in cinemas over its opening weekend.

The Neitsi Maali award has been presented for the last 27 years and the winner is also given a €2,000 cash prize. The Estonian Film Journalists 'Association has been operating since 1993.

