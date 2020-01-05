ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian film awards Neitsi Maali
Open gallery
14 photos
Photo: Estonian film awards Neitsi Maali Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Truth and Justice (Tõde ja õigus) was selected as the best film of 2019 by Estonian Film Journalists' Association on Friday and was presented with the Neitsi Maali bronze statue award.

"Last year, the award went to The Little Comrade (Seltsimees lapse) which opened the Estonia 100 film programme, this time, suitably, it is given to Truth and Justice, which provided a powerful ending to the same program. Although the competition was intense, Tanel Toom's work illustrates the achievement of a true world-class film," said Chairman of the Estonian Association of Film Journalists Andrei Liimets.

Based on the novel of the same name by Anton Hansen Tammsaare, Estonian movie "Truth and Justice" has also been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards which will take place later this year.

The film was shot with a budget of  €2.5 million, took 18 months to film, and was directed by Tanel Toom.

The film proved popular with Estonian audiences when it was released, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm. In total 51,239 people saw Truth and Justice in cinemas over its opening weekend.

The Neitsi Maali award has been presented for the last 27 years and the winner is also given a €2,000 cash prize. The Estonian Film Journalists 'Association has been operating since 1993.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

truth and justice
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:32

Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

15:41

More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

14:02

Startup developing edible packaging raises $350,000

12:56

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

11:09

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

10:01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

04.01

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

04.01

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

04.01

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

04.01

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

04.01

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

04.01

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

04.01

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

04.01

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

04.01

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

04.01

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

04.01

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

04.01

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: