'Winter' cracks box office top five over opening weekend

News
ERR
"Talve" premiere in Tartu. February 2020. Source: Gerli Mõttus
News

Ergo Kuld's "Winter" ("Talve") sold 43,049 tickets over its opening weekend, placing it in Estonia's top five following "Truth and Justice" and the "Class Reunion" trilogy.

Screenwriter Martin Algus' "Winter" is the final installment in a series of movies based on author Oskar Luts' famous series about the people of the fictional town of Paunvere, which premiered with "Spring" ("Kevade") in 1912.

Kuld's directorial debut remains in theaters across Estonia.

According to producer Kristian Taska, movie rankings have always been topped by comedies and historical films. "'Winter' includes both at once — both comedy and history," he said. "But more importantly, this is a romantic comedy. Happy Valentine's Day week!"

"Winter" is already seeing success in Finland as well, where several screenings have sold out ahead of time already. Diaspora Estonians in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world have likewise shown interest in the movie.

"Winter" reached theaters exactly 50 years after the premiere of the movie adaptation of "Spring."

Las year's "Truth and Justice," based on the eponymous pentalogy by Estonian author Anton Hansen Tammsaare, maintains Estonia's opening weekend box office record at 51,239 viewers.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla

moviestalve
