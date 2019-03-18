news

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
BNS, ERR
"Truth and Justice" premiered on 22 February. Source: Scene from film
Culture

"Truth and Justice," a new film based on the eponymous series of novels by Estonian author Anton Hansen Tammsaare, racked up a total cinema attendance of 205,595 over four weeks of screening, making it Estonia's most-watched film since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

The all-time record had previously been held by James Cameron's "Avatar," which saw cinema attendance in Estonia of 194,327.

Altogether 51,239 people saw "Truth and Justice" in cinemas over its opening weekend, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm.

This was followed by an opening week record attendance of 90,550. The film is still screening in cinemas across Estonia as well.

"Truth and Justice," which was made in celebration of the centennial of the Republic of Estonia, was written and directed by Tanel Toom. Its cast included Priit Loog, Priit Võigemast, Maiken Schmidt, Simeoni Sundja and Ester Kuntu, among others.

The film premiered on Friday, 22 February.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

filmstruth and justice


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

15.03

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

15.03

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:16

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

11:56

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

10:44

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

09:52

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

09:03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

Business
13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:59

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

13:49

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

13:16

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

11:56

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

10:44

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

09:52

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

09:03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Interview: NATO commander on challenges of role in Estonia

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

17.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

17.03

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Day in the Life: Raivo the blacksmith

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: