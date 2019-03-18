'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

"Truth and Justice," a new film based on the eponymous series of novels by Estonian author Anton Hansen Tammsaare, racked up a total cinema attendance of 205,595 over four weeks of screening, making it Estonia's most-watched film since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

The all-time record had previously been held by James Cameron's "Avatar," which saw cinema attendance in Estonia of 194,327.

Altogether 51,239 people saw "Truth and Justice" in cinemas over its opening weekend, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm.

This was followed by an opening week record attendance of 90,550. The film is still screening in cinemas across Estonia as well.

"Truth and Justice," which was made in celebration of the centennial of the Republic of Estonia, was written and directed by Tanel Toom. Its cast included Priit Loog, Priit Võigemast, Maiken Schmidt, Simeoni Sundja and Ester Kuntu, among others.

The film premiered on Friday, 22 February.