'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination

"Truth and Justice" has been put forward as Estonia's Oscar nomination for best foreign language film.

The film, titled "Tõde ja õigus" in Estonian, was chosen by the Estonian Film Institute and will be entered into the best foreign language film category.

'Truth and Justice' was written and directed by Tanel Toom. The commission emphasised the beautiful language of the film and the quality of its actors. The film is an adaptation of Anton Hansen Tammsaare's series of novels by the same name and was produced for Estonia's centenary.

The film proved to be popular with Estonian audiences when it was released, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm. In total 51,239 people saw "Truth and Justice" in cinemas over its opening weekend.

Documentary "Immortal" ("Surematu" in Estonian), made by Ksenia Okhapkina will also compete at the Oscars. The film was coproduced by Estonia's OU Vesilind and Latvia's VFS Films. Immortal is Okhapkina's first feature length film and focuses on everyday life in the town of Apatity, which used to be a gulag, in the Murmansk region of Russia. This year it won the best documentary film award at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

