ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR, ERR News
Andres Paas from
Andres Paas from "Truth and Justice." Source: Trailer screenshot
Culture

"Truth and Justice" has been put forward as Estonia's Oscar nomination for best foreign language film.

The film, titled "Tõde ja õigus" in Estonian, was chosen by the Estonian Film Institute and will be entered into the best foreign language film category.

'Truth and Justice' was written and directed by Tanel Toom. The commission emphasised the beautiful language of the film and the quality of its actors. The film is an adaptation of Anton Hansen Tammsaare's series of novels by the same name and was produced for Estonia's centenary.

The film proved to be popular with Estonian audiences when it was released, setting a new post-reindependence opening weekend box office record, according to film production company Allfilm. In total 51,239 people saw "Truth and Justice" in cinemas over its opening weekend.

Documentary "Immortal" ("Surematu" in Estonian), made by Ksenia Okhapkina will also compete at the Oscars. The film was coproduced by Estonia's OU Vesilind and Latvia's VFS Films. Immortal is Okhapkina's first feature length film and focuses on everyday life in the town of Apatity, which used to be a gulag, in the Murmansk region of Russia. This year it won the best documentary film award at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tõde ja õigussurematutruth and justiceoscars


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
10:28
09:53
12:17
09:22
11:21
MORE NEWS
21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

Opinion
Business
15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
18:42

Ott Tänak in action in Germany from Thursday evening

17:38

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

16:53

'Truth and Justice' selected for Estonia's Oscar nomination

16:42

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

15:31

Ratas: For me, Vaher matter has been resolved

15:22

Väike Strait sea cable installation begins between Saaremaa and Muhu

14:19

Repinski disappears amid own coup in Jõhvi

13:56

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

13:29

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

12:07

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

11:16

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

10:26

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

10:14

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

09:21

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

09:09

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: