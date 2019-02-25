news

'Truth and Justice' sets new opening weekend box office record

Andres Paas from
Andres Paas from "Truth and Justice." Source: Trailer screenshot
"Truth and Justice," a new film based on the eponymous series of novels by Estonian author Anton Hansen Tammsaare, has set a new box office opening weekend record with a total cinema attendance of nearly 52,000.

Altogether 51,239 people saw "Truth and Justice" in cinemas over its opening weekend, setting a new post-reindependence record, film production company Allfilm said.

The film, which was made in celebration of the centennial of the Republic of Estonia, was written and directed by Tanel Toom. Its cast included Priit Loog, Priit Võigemast, Maiken Schmidt, Simeoni Sundja and Ester Kuntu, among others.

"Truth and Justice" premiered on Friday, 22 February.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

