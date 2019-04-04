ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County ({{commentsTotal}})

Film Vargamäe, where
Film Vargamäe, where "Truth and Justice" was filimed. Source: Film Vargamäe
Later this spring, the Film Vargamäe Visitors' Centre will open in Vastse-Roosa, Võru County, offering fans the opportunity to personally visit the buildings and locations where Tanel Toom's "Truth and Justice" was filmed in 2017 and 2018.

According to the new centre's homepage, while the buildings were originally built solely for filming purposes, the complex ended up being so dear that the filmmakers decided to keep it.

"The Film Vargamäe property is 12ha (30 acres) in size, a large portion of which consists of fields," the description reads. "At the centre of the visitors' centre is Mäe Andres' farm with its four buildings. Around it one will find other familiar spots from the film: the sauna-elders' residence, the big rock, the spot on the hill where the spruces were cut down, and of course the farm buildings of the neighbour Oru Pearu."

The Film Vargamäe Visitors' Centre will be open from 26 May through 15 September. Regular tickets will cost €5 each; discount tickets will cost €3.

With a budget of €2.5 million, Tanel Toom's epic "Truth and Justice" was produced as part of the Estonia 100 centennial film programme. In a month and a half, it has been seen over 240,000 times in Estonia. Filming began in 2017, taking place on 75 days over the course of a year and a half.

The film debuted on 22 February.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

