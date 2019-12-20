'Truth and Justice' wins International Press Academy Film Award

Anton Hansen Tammsaare's pentalogy of the same name ("Tõde ja Õigus" in Estonian) has clinched the Satellite Award at the Los Angeles International Press Academy Awards, according to ERR's culture portal.

The International Press Academy is one of the largest bodies to present movie awards, primarily focussing on U.S.-produced movies, but has a special category for international film.

While "Truth and Justice" had its Estonian premier in cinemas in February this year as a climaz to festitivies celebrating 100 years since the foundation of the Estonian republic, and exceeding "Avatar" from several years earlier in setting an audience record at 267,000 viewers, it got its international premier later, in South Korea, and is to screen at the Palm Springs Festival in early January. Director Tanel Toom is set to participate in the film directors' panel at that event.

"Truth and Justice" has also been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards in February. It gets its TV premier in Estonia on ETV on January 1.

Other movies shortlisted for this year's Satellite Award award include "Atlantics" (Senegal"), "Pain and Glory" (Spain) and "The Painted Bird" (Czech Republic).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!