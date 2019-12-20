ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

'Truth and Justice' wins International Press Academy Film Award ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A scene from
A scene from "Truth and Justice" Source: Kaader Film.
News

Anton Hansen Tammsaare's pentalogy of the same name ("Tõde ja Õigus" in Estonian) has clinched the Satellite Award at the Los Angeles International Press Academy Awards, according to ERR's culture portal.

The International Press Academy is one of the largest bodies to present movie awards, primarily focussing on U.S.-produced movies, but has a special category for international film.

While "Truth and Justice" had its Estonian premier in cinemas in February this year as a climaz to festitivies celebrating 100 years since the foundation of the Estonian republic, and exceeding "Avatar" from several years earlier in setting an audience record at 267,000 viewers, it got its international premier later, in South Korea, and is to screen at the Palm Springs Festival in early January. Director Tanel Toom is set to participate in the film directors' panel at that event.

"Truth and Justice" has also been  shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards in February. It gets its TV premier in Estonia on ETV on January 1.

Other movies shortlisted for this year's Satellite Award award include "Atlantics" (Senegal"), "Pain and Glory" (Spain) and "The Painted Bird" (Czech Republic).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian filmtruth and justiceestonian movies
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
13:58

Narva announces €97 million budget for 2020

13:27

Police: Most dangerous traffic days ahead between holidays

12:59

Gallery: Researcher finds 30 new ways to see Estonia

12:33

Coverage of child welfare cases not to be banned from media

12:10

November industrial producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

11:29

Musician and actor Venno Loosaar charged with child sex abuse

11:16

'Truth and Justice' wins International Press Academy Film Award

10:53

Russian president: Estonian authorities afraid of Russian journalists

10:34

Interior ministry plan would complicate foreign students' studies

10:13

Over 2,000 households still without power Friday morning

09:28

Siim Kiisler: Reform remaining in opposition depends on EKRE

08:44

Boris Johnson visiting Estonia on Saturday

08:08

Magnus Kirt and Kelly Sildaru voted sportspeople of the year

19.12

First full-length trailer for 'Tenet' released, includes Tallinn locations

19.12

Court rejects Lemetti's ministry dismissal complaint

19.12

Interior and foreign ministers slam pharmacy 'strike'

19.12

Government greenlights licenses for three wind farms in Gulf of Riga

19.12

National Audit Office: Collection of welfare information not well organized

19.12

Police and prosecutor's office: No idea about Peeter Helme leak source

19.12

Tartu adopts €208 million budget for 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: