Reform Party collecting signatures for no-confidence vote against Järvik

The parliamentary group of the opposition Reform Party decided on Monday that it will draw up a text to express no confidence in Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik and started collecting signatures for the motion.

"Over the weekend, several new circumstances have emerged on why Minister Jarvik cannot continue in office," Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas said in a statement. "At the same time, Mart and Martin Helme have affirmed that the minister of rural affairs has no reason to resign. This is why the Riigikogu must soon express no confidence in him," she added.

"There are a number of reasons for removing Minister Jarvik from office. There is serious suspicion that the minister has acted in the interests of his adviser's clients, repeatedly lied to the public, and put pressure on independent officials and agencies. Under normal circumstances, the minister of rural affairs should actually resign himself, but we can see that this government is accepting lying and attacking those telling the truth. Thus, I hope that the censure motion against Mart Jarvik will also be supported by those coalition members who stand for a rule of law and are against corruptive collusion," Kallas said.

The parliamentary group of the Reform Party also wishes to meet with Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg to clarify the issue concerning the granting of authorization to agricultural registers and information board PRIA and to ask about the interior minister's attacks in the direction of the prosecutor's office.

