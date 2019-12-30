ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ETV brings a wealth of programs to see in the New Year

ERR, ERR News
Grete Lõbu and Urmas Vaino will be hosting the main events from Vabaduse väljak.
Grete Lõbu and Urmas Vaino will be hosting the main events from Vabaduse väljak. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
ERR's main TV channel, ETV, is carrying a host of shows to take us into 2020, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Here follows a selection of the highlights, which can be viewed on ETV online here. All shows in Estonian and on ETV unless otherwise noted.

Monday, December 30

Aasta säravaimad tähed at 8 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. brings impressions and reminiscences from 2019, an a look ahead to 2020, as told by 10 "eminent" Estonians to the same number of ETV presenters.

Võrratu sajand. Eesti võrkpall 100, 7.15 p.m. looks at a century of volleyball as played in Estonia.

"Fireworks Fit For a Queen", 10.45 p.m. sees British historian, writer and TV personality Lucy Worsley join artist Zoe Laughlin, to create a spectacular fireworks display, with the romantic, evocative and historic Kenilworth Castle, in Warwickshire, England, as backdrop.

New Year's Eve

Õhtusöök ühele, 2.35 p.m., a comedy movie, tells the story of an old lady hosting her 90th birthday celebrations for friends who have already passed away, leaving one Commander James to play all the guests in turn.

Suur aastavahetus ETV-ga (English: "Grand New Year's Eve with ETV") runs from 3 p.m. to midnight and beyond, and carries a wealth of programs, live events and chat, hosted by Greta Lõbu and Urmas Vaino, who will be in Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn. Singers Tanel Padar and Liis Lemsalu will also be performing in the square.

Other highlights include Värvimuusika, at 7 p.m., a light-hearted music quiz featuring Elina Born, Jüri Pootsmann, Uudo Sepp on one team, called "Super Stars I", pitted against, naturally, the "Super Stars II" team, made up of Luisa Rõivas, Getter Jaani and Ott Leppland, with drumming superstar Reigo Ahven hosting.

Two back-to-back episodes of the channel's top soap operas, Õnne 13 (8.30 p.m.) and ENSV: Muutuste tuules (9.15 p.m.) both have a new year's theme, with the ENSV (the Estonian acronym for the USSR) episode set in the final days of 1991, as the Soviet Union disappears off the world map (Estonia had become independent the previous August).

At 11.50 p.m., ETV broadcast's President Kersti Kaljulaid's New Year's greeting, from Vabaduse väljak.

For those not partying elsewhere who are still awake, legendary Estonian singer Ivo Linna gives a two-hour concert (recorded in summer) starting at ten past midnight, joined by guests from the pop scene including Mari-Liis Ilus, Karl-Erik Taukar, and Tanel Padar. The concert itself was recorded in summer, at the Lauluväljak in Tallinn.

New Year's Day

At 12.15 p.m., ETV carries the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra's New Year's concert, with works from Johan Strauss and other Viennese composers, as well as a piece marking Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th "birthday".

Eesti Kontserdi ja Hennessy uusaastakontsert starts at 6.55 p.m., continuing from 9 p.m. on ETV2, and follows a Spanish theme this year. The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ENSO) will be conducted by Mihhail Gerts, with rapper Henry "Genka" Kõrvits providing a festive mood. Presenters are ETV's Anu Välba and Karmel Killandi.

Estonian movie of 2019, shortlisted for next February's Oscars in the foreign films category, Tõde ja Õigus ("Truth and Justice") gets its TV premier at 9.30 p.m. on ETV. Based on the Anton Hansen Tammsaare pentalogy of the same name, the movie, which marked Estonia's centenary from the previous year and broke Estonian box office records when it premiered in February, stars Priit Loog, Priit Vähemast, Ester Kuntu, Maiken Schmidt and Simeon Sundja. Director and screenwriter was Tanel Toom, cinematographer was Rein Kotov, the producer was Ivo Felt and Mihkel Zilmer composed the score.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

