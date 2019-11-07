ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Järva County school bus driver stopped by police, found to be intoxicated ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A school bus in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
A school bus in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel pulled over a school bus driver in Järva County Thursday morning who was found to be driving while intoxicated, Baltic News Service reports.

The PPA stopped the bus near Tarbja, north of Paide, after being notified by another driver at just after 8.15 a.m. on Monday morning, that a bus carrying children on the Tallinn-Tartu highway was driving over the speed limit, BNS reports.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, who for legal reasons cannot be named, was found to have been driving while intoxicated, removed from the wheel, and escorted to the PPA station in Paide, where misdemeanor proceedings were commenced, BNS reports.

Paide PPA station spokesperson Ragne Tõnts told BNS that the driver said he had consumed alcoholic beverages the previous day and was unaware that he had been over the limit.

"While this is important for absolutely all drivers, people whose job is driving and transporting a large number of people safely from one place to another need to be especially careful and assured in their well-being before taking on such responsibilities," Tõnts said.

Under Estonian law, driving after consuming any volume of alcohol is forbidden.

A breath alcohol content of 1.5mg/L or more constitutes a criminal offence, with misdemeanor officences starting at 0.2mg/L.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppajärva countydrink driving laws in estoniadriving while intoxcated
