Police arrest senior Russian 'mafioso' in Tallinn

Viktor Žarinov.
Viktor Žarinov. Source: Russian Investigation Bureau
Police in Tallinn last week detained Viktor Žarinov, nicknamed Cesar, a so-called 'mafioso', a high-ranking fugitive from Russia who fled the country and was then sent back by Estonian law enforcement.

"The police detained the man and sent him out of Estonia for violating the visa regime," a spokesman for the Police and Border Guard (PPA) told ERR's Russian portal.

Last week, Russian media reported that Žarinov, a 36-year-old on the international wanted list, was arrested in Tallinn and handed over to the Russian authorities. Interpol and FSB personnel took part in the operation.

Allegedly, Žarinov hid in Europe after being declared a wanted man in Russia this year for the kidnapping of two businessmen. The purpose of the kidnapping was to force the men to hand over the management of their business to a criminal group.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

police and border guard boardviktor žarinov
