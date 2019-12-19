ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

PPA Tallinn offices to return to regular operating hours in January ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Crowd at the PPA's Tammsaare service office.
Crowd at the PPA's Tammsaare service office. Source: ERR
News

As applications and renewals of identity documents has peaked, the hours of operation at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Tammsaare and P. Pinna service offices in Tallinn's Mustamäe and Lasnamäe Districts will return to its regular hours of operation and be open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"As the number of applicants for identity documents has decreased and work has normalized, the service offices will return to their regular mode of operation," Merlin Mängel, chief specialist at the PPA's Identity and Status Bureau, said in a press release.

Passport and ID card renewals tend to be cyclical in Estonia, and the number of renewal applications was highest in 2018 and 2019. In the first 11 months of 2019, for example, a total of 318,000 identity document applications were submitted to the PPA.

Due to the influx, the hours of operation of the Tammsaare and P. Pinna service offices in Tallinn were extended to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. As of January 2, however, both Tallinn offices will be back to their original hours of weekdays from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

"The customer service load is higher in the first half of the day," Mängel said. "Although our goal is to serve our clients as efficiently as possible, the fastest and most convenient route for everyone is to apply for their documents online in a timely fashion before they expire, and book an appointment at the service office in advance."

€5 cheaper online

Since mid-August, Estonian citizens have been able to apply for or renew their Estonian passports online, and one sixth of passports and ID cards each are applied for this way.

Beginning January 6, the state fees for passport, ID card and joint passport and ID card applications will be €5 cheaper online than when applying in person at a PPA service office, which the agency hopes will encourage even more people to apply or renew their identity documents online.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:07

Court rejects Lemetti's ministry dismissal complaint

17:38

Interior and foreign ministers slam pharmacy 'strike'

17:32

Government greenlights licenses for three wind farms in Gulf of Riga

17:18

National Audit Office: Collection of welfare information not well organized

16:53

Police and prosecutor's office: No idea about Peeter Helme leak source

16:29

Tartu adopts €208 million budget for 2020

16:04

Government adopts principles of Estonia's UN Security Council membership

15:10

PPA Tallinn offices to return to regular operating hours in January

14:48

Influenza cases double with more expected in the coming weeks

14:47

Estonian trade unions: Restrictions on striking have become absurd

14:24

Storm update: Over 18,000 households without power Thursday morning Updated

14:12

Government OKs amendments for more effective money laundering prevention

13:47

Gallery: Santa Claus visits MPs at Riigikogu

13:14

Minimum wage increase agreed by Riigikogu

12:53

Top court: Bill seeking to expand EDF surveillance rights unconstitutional

12:11

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko gets Estonian coach

11:45

University of Tartu developing translation programme with Mozilla Firefox

11:15

Legal Affairs Committee supports Parmas for prosecutor general

10:52

Design work for Ülemiste Terminal to begin next month

10:34

Papers: Pharmacy moguls cutting off their own noses to spite their faces

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: