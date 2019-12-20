Musician and actor Venno Loosaar charged with child sex abuse

Musician, actor and performer Venno Loosaar has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor, dating back several years, ERR's online portal in Estonian reports.

Loosaar, 51, was charged by the prosecutor's office Northern District, and stands accused of fondling a girl under the age of 10, as well as possessing close to 20 photos and four videos depicting child pornography, ERR reports.

District Attorney Arika Almann told ERR that the abuse charges date back several years, with the victim only recently approaching law enforcement authorities since she did not understand at the time what had allegedly happened to her.

A search of Loosaar's home also yielded a rifle which he did not hold a license for, ERR reports.

Criminal proceedings were conducted under the auspices of the prosecutor's office Northern District, and the Northern Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.

One of Loosaar's most famous roles was a presenter of the Otto-Triin children's show in the 1990s. He was also a leading member of the NUKU Theater, a well-known puppet and children's theater and museum, in Tallinn.

Loosaar told ERR Friday morning that he would provide comment on the charges that afternoon.

