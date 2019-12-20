Actor and entertainer denies child sex abuse charges

Loosaar had been detained in January relating to an investigation which led to him being charged by the prosecutor's office Northern District following allegations he fondle a girl under the age of 10, as well as charges he possessed close to 20 photos and four videos depicting child pornography.

District Attorney Arika Almann told ERR on Friday that the abuse charges date back several years, with the victim only recently approaching law enforcement authorities since she did not understand at the time what had allegedly happened to her.

"During the arrest in January of this year, all my media, including computers, phones, tablets and external hard drives, were taken from my home," Loosaar said via a PR agent on Friday.

Loosaar said no search terms suggesting child pornography were found, Loosaar said, in that investigation, though he admitted having purchased a DVD with pornographic content in around 2010.

"However, 19 images and four videos out of 25,932 files were found on an external hard drive where, (quoting the prosecutor's office-ed.) there are likely to be found (Loosaar's stress-ed.) persons under the age of 14 in an erotic and / or pornographic situation," the statement continued.

"I acknowledge that I purchased some pornographic material on DVDs in about 2010 and uploaded them to a single hard drive, which the investigation said was last opened in 2013."

"I have to admit that I am not aware of the details of the contents of this hard drive, but I understand that this is no excuse," the statement continued.

Loosaar also said that he had played with the girl whose claims later led to the current charge, adding that nothing abusive happened.

"I myself am the father of two adult daughters and two young sons, and I and my family are shocked that this story was brought to the public before I was given the opportunity to defend myself in court," Loosaar added, noting that since the matter became public, he has been denied several previously scheduled entertainment appearances.

The actor and musician added that after the matter became public, he was denied several previously scheduled appearances.

"I sincerely regret that even before the first court hearing, the prosecutor's office has decided to come up with a story from which I and my family have a different opinion, and which is a matter for the court to decide who is right."

"Despite the judgment [not being made yet], I have already lost my job, reputation and family security. Regardless of whether justice in the courts can prevail, the damage to me and my family has already been caused," Loosaar added.

Loosaar reiterated that he had no sexual interest in minors and that his conscience was clean.

One of Loosaar's most famous roles was a presenter of the Otto-Triin children's show in the 1990s. He was also a leading member of the NUKU Theater, a well-known puppet and children's theater and museum, in Tallinn.

