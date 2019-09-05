ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Short-term workers are not subject to Estonia's annual immigration quota.
Short-term workers are not subject to Estonia's annual immigration quota. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian employers have turned to the self-service portal made available by the Police and Border Guard Board in mid-July to register the employment of one-third of the foreigners registered for short-term employment in Estonia so far this year, officials said on Thursday.

An application filed via the self-service environment at 'etaotlus.politsei.ee' reaches the processing official faster and the decision about it can be made faster as well, spokespeople for the police said on Thursday. 

"Previously, employers used to register foreign workers primarily by e-mail; however, for entrepreneurs, for whom time means money, self-service means a possibility for filing the application that is faster and more convenient still, as filing an application concerning one employee takes no more than ten minutes or so," Liis Valk, adviser-expert at the office of status and identity at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said.

The number of applications for the registration of short-time employment of third-country nationals filed since the beginning of 2019 had crossed the 24,500 mark by the end of August and the number is estimated to climb to about 30,000 by the end of the year.

The self-service environment can be used by all companies and branches registered in the Estonian Business Register as well as their authorized representatives, who wish to hire a foreigner for short-term employment and who under law are obligated to register such employment with the PPA. 

From mid-August, it is also possible to apply for the renewal of an Estonian passport for an adult person and the issuance of the first passport or renewal of the passport for a child in the self-service environment of the PPA.

"We can see that people have accepted the self-service well. Based on feedback from users, we have added also additional options to the environment, such as seeking the ID-card and passport together or separately, and we will go on developing the self-service environment for better service of our people in the future as well," Valk said.

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

ppa, foreign workers


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
