Fees for applying for passport, ID abroad to increase by €30 next month

The Riigikogu voted to pass amendments on Wednesday according to which state fees at Estonia's foreign representations are to increase by approximately €30 compared with their respective fees domestically.

The fee for Estonian state IDs, for example, will increase from €25 to €55, for temporary residence permits from €64 to €95, and for passports with biometric data from €40 to €70, according to a Riigikogu press release.

The goal of the increase is to cover the costs involved in accepting applications, issuing documents as well as using postal services.

Going forward, a state fee will also apply to the issue of documents at Estonian foreign representations or via honorary consulates, a service which had previously been offered for free.

A total of 85 MPs voted in favor of the law amending the State Fees Act, the Identity Documents Act and the Consular Act; 16 MPs abstained.

The amended legislation will enter into effect on January 6, 2020.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!