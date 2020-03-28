ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Valga municipality council elects new leader ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Development manager of Sõle Sports Center Alar Nääme.
Development manager of Sõle Sports Center Alar Nääme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Valga municipality council elected Alar Nääme (Center Party) as it's leader, a former elder of Tallinn city center on Friday.

Alar Nääme, who currently works as the development manager of Sõle Sports Center and is chairman of the Center Party's Valga County branch, said the emergency situation in Estonia does not give him a long time to adjust to his new role.

After his election, Nääme said that people's health and related issues were a priority at the moment. "I'm a team player and I believe the local community is more united than ever," he said.

Nääme said the municipality will do its utmost to ensure that businesses can continue as much as possible.

In 2016, Harju County Court convicted Nääme of embezzlement. As a public official, he was illegally accused of using the budget of the City of Tallinn for approximately €2,800.

Tallinn city government has dismissed Nääme from his position as elder of the city center (Kesklinn) district following his conviction in 2017.

The Valga rural municipality council consists of 27 people, the Center Party faction has 12 members. While having the majority of seats, it is not enough for Center to govern alone.

In January, the Reform-Center coalition which had been in power in Valga Municipality since the 2017 local government elections collapsed.

At the start of February, following a vote of no-confidence in council chair Külliki Siilak (Center), the Center Party looked unlikely to continue as a partner in the municipal government of the South Estonian border town.

Valga lies right on the Latvian border; its twin town, Valka, is historically essentially the same town, separated when both countries first became independent and the border drawn up, over 100 years ago.

Since Latvia and Estonian both joined the Schengen Area of free movement over 10 years ago, movement between the two towns is usually straightforward but after the reintroduction of border restrictions implemented by the emergency situation, things have become difficult.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

valgaalar nääme
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:20

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

16:46

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

16:10

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

15:46

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

15:15

Saaremaa to get additional health workers and medical supplies

14:45

Põlluaas: Riigikogu will not discuss supplementary budget next week

14:11

Valga municipality council elects new leader

13:42

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali

13:12

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

12:42

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

12:13

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules

11:52

Health Board: 70 new cases diagnosed

11:10

Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

10:34

Defense forces disagree with claims Russia is suspending military exercises

10:06

Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

09:35

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:05

Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

08:41

Health Board: 25 people test positive for coronavirus in Saaremaa care home

27.03

Number of layoff notices on rise, aid measure won't help tourism sector

27.03

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: