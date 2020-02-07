ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Candidates for SDE's deputy mayors in Tartu to be confirmed on Friday

Gea Kangilaski.
Gea Kangilaski. Source: ERR
Candidates for the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) new deputy mayors in Tartu will be confirmed on Friday after the party and Reform reached a coalition agreement.

Gea Kangilaski told ERR she will become Deputy Mayor of Finance and Asko Tamm will take up the role for Culture and Education. Under the coalition agreement, SDE now holds the seat of council chairman which Lemmit Kaplinski has been nominated for.

"We didn't bring anyone in from anywhere, we have many people in Tartu," said Kangilaski. All three are council members.

In January the coalition between the Reform and Center parties collapsed over an internal dispute within the Center Party. SDE and Reform have been negotiating a new coalition agreement for the majority of the last month.

On Tartu City Council, the Reform Party has 20 seats, the SDE has eight, the Center Party has seven, five for EKRE and four for Isamaa. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tartusde
