Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion against Tartu deputy mayor

The Reform Party group and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) group of Tartu City Council initiated a motion of no confidence against Tartu Deputy Mayor Monica Rand at the beginning of Thursday's city council meeting.

The motion was signed by 28 city council members. It will be handled at the next city council meeting, which will likely take place on February 13, Tartu City Council said.

Deputy Mayor Madis Lepajõe, a member of the Center Party, will resign at the same city council meeting. Aadu Must, the former chairman of the Center Party's Tartu chapter, will likewise resign as city council chair.

The leadership of the Reform Party's Tartu chapter and the Reform group of Tartu City Council decided to dissolve its current city council coalition with the Center Party and initiate talks with the SDE group regarding the formation of a new coalition.

Reform was prompted to decide to dissolve the coalition with Center over the latter party's internal conflicts that sparked in connection with the dismissal of Monica Rand as deputy mayor of Tartu. Center kicked Rand out of the party in mid-January.

