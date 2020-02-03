January breaks average temperature records

January's air temperature was the warmest on record for all Estonian weather stations, The State Weather Service on Monday.

The State Weather Service said the average air temperature in Estonia in January 2020 was +3.1°C an increase from the average temperature of −3.5 °C.

Since January 1961 there has never been such a hot start to the year before, the Environment Agency said. The previous warmest monthly average temperature on record was in January 1989, when the average air temperature in Estonia was +0.9°C. The coldest January was in 1987, when the average air temperature in Estonia was -14.5°C.

Estonia's highest ever recorded temperature in January was 10.1°C, which was registered on January 10, 2007 in Valga weather station. This year, the maximum air temperature was measured at 8.7 °C, which was registered at the Kunda coastal station on January 16.

