ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Potential sudden cold could hurt growing winter crops ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Test fields at the Estonian Crop Research Institute just outside of Jõgeva. January 2020.
Test fields at the Estonian Crop Research Institute just outside of Jõgeva. January 2020. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Fields of winter crops are growing as though it were spring. While the plants are currently healthy and in good shape, the situation could change very quickly if winter remains snowless but it should suddenly get cold.

Järva County farmer Raido Allsaar told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" that looking at his fields, you would think it were early April and it was time to start spring work in the field. He is pleased about the way his winter rye and winter rapeseed fields look, as the growing crops are healthy and beautiful.

"We haven't really had much of a winter, but thankfully [the crops] have endured this quantity of water quite well, and now we just have to hope that this rain will let up at some point and that it doesn't ruin actual spring now either," Allsaar said.

"I've noticed that we have had very windy weather over the past two months, and should the cold come together with wind, then it can do quite a lot of damage," he added.

Researchers at the Estonian Crop Research Institute just outside of Jõgeva are keeping a close eye on how winter wheat, rapeseed and turnip rape are growing. Breeding fields are as green as they are in early spring, and while it makes for a lovely sight, it is also cause for concern.

"If it gets very cold now, then the cold can kill the leaves," explained Reine Koppel, a winter wheat breeder at the Crop Research Institute. "If the node remains, the plant will survive; the node is located in the soil. But if snow falls before it gets cold, then the snow acts like a warm blanket that protects the plants from the cold."

The catch, Koppel added, is that if snow falls on warm ground, that could also lead to Fusarium wilt, a wilt fungal disease that could affect crops.

Lea Narits, a leguminous vegetable and oil crop breeder at the institute, said that as things currently stand, Estonia is looking at a very good harvest, however winter is still only halfway over. Spring, she added, is what can have the most devastating effects on oil crops.

"When you have overnight freezing temperatures and daytime melt, the soil shifts, and that tears up  crops' roots," Narits explained. "It may also be the case that one day your field looks very beautiful, and three days later your plants are dead. Spring still lies ahead."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weatheragriculture
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:36

What the papers say: Lessons from history and wildlife on the roads again

18:10

Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion against Tartu deputy mayor

17:38

Potential sudden cold could hurt growing winter crops

17:06

Isamaa chairman: Justice chancellor's pension reform remarks overstep role

16:22

Estonian pig farms declared African swine fever-free

15:52

Government disburses €353.8 million in education support

15:21

Estonian financial watchdog receives positive assessment by IMF

15:04

Government approves Eesti Teed €3.4 million dividend

14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: