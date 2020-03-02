ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Test fields at the Estonian Crop Research Institute just outside of Jõgeva. January 2020.
Test fields at the Estonian Crop Research Institute just outside of Jõgeva. January 2020. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The past few days, which seem to go down in records as the only period of cold weather in the winter of 2019/2020, have not posed a threat to the winter crops that have grown quicker than usual during the mild winter, Louna-Eesti Postimees reported.

A bit of cold and snow can't do anything to the winter crops anymore, farmers in Võru, Valga and Põlva counties say.

"Farmers have had it easy this winter, the weather's been warm for months on end - in December, January and February alike. This year, the favorable months luckily are all in a row," Erki Oidermaa, owner of the Oidermaa farm in Põlva County, told the Postimees edition for South Estonia.

"The plants can survive ten degrees of cold without even noticing. Our hopes now are very high, I don't believe we're going to get a lot of snow anymore either."

Ahti Nurm, a farmer in Valga County, said that the fields sown with winter crops look very fine and the warm winter has had a very positive effect on winter wheat and winter rapeseed.

"Winter's not over yet and the situation may change though," Nurm added. 

The owner of Jaagumäe farm in Võru County, Mart Timmi, said the crops will be fine if temperatures don't drop below minus 10 degrees Celsius.

"The plants are changing color, they have used up their food supply, but we have no right to fertilize them before March 20,"  Timmi said.

He said that if the soil is dry enough to bear equipment, plants will get additional nutrients at the end of March and will be safe.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

postimees
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

10:03

Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: