ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Maple sap is already running.
Maple sap is already running. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Maple sap is already running in southern Estonia several months ahead of schedule due to the mild winter, ETV's evening news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Wednesday.

Maple tree sap is usually ready to collect at the end of February and early March, but in Võru County the trees are already being tapped. 

AK spoke to Lauri Õunapuu, a resident of Karula, who said he is pleased about the early sap as he usually leaves it too late to collect much.  In the past he has only tapped the trees in late February or early March at the earliest.

"I've never tried it at the end of January, but the buds are big, so it felt like we could try and take it and yesterday we collected three-quarters of a liter," Õunapuu said. 

He told AK the sap which has been collected this year is not as sweet as it usually is when collected later in the year.   

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

spring
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

10:07

Kontaveit through to Australian Open third round

10:05

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index

09:42

Parties in Tartu coalition talks agree not to raise kindergarten fees

09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

08:05

Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: