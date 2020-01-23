Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

Maple sap is already running in southern Estonia several months ahead of schedule due to the mild winter, ETV's evening news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Wednesday.

Maple tree sap is usually ready to collect at the end of February and early March, but in Võru County the trees are already being tapped.

AK spoke to Lauri Õunapuu, a resident of Karula, who said he is pleased about the early sap as he usually leaves it too late to collect much. In the past he has only tapped the trees in late February or early March at the earliest.

"I've never tried it at the end of January, but the buds are big, so it felt like we could try and take it and yesterday we collected three-quarters of a liter," Õunapuu said.

He told AK the sap which has been collected this year is not as sweet as it usually is when collected later in the year.

