Scientists testing early potatoes in Jõgeva ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Early potato cultivation tests in a Estonian Crop Research Institute greenhouse in Jõgeva.
Photo: Early potato cultivation tests in a Estonian Crop Research Institute greenhouse in Jõgeva. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
Early red-skinned potatoes were picked at greenhouses in Jõgeva on Thursday and scientists will now determine which varieties give the best yield and most resistant to indoor lighting.

On December 13, five varieties of red-skinned potatoes were planted in pots in the Estonian Crop Research Institute (Eesti Taimekasvatuse Instituut) greenhouse. Now it is time to measure and weigh them, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Thursday.

The institute will now test the potatoes for resistance to light and it is not impossible that Estonian yellow potatoes will be replaced by reds in the coming years.

Kalle Hamburg, board member of AS Talukartul board member, told AK that although early potato varieties are predominantly yellow in color, the result of the breeding process has been that their skin has become too thin, which does not protect the tuber adequately from light.

"Maybe there is a way out in the red potato. Here in the greenhouse the potatoes' properties will be determined. Then the tubers will be placed in the light and compared to see if one variety is more durable than another, because in stores, the potatoes and vegetables are displayed with bright light, but potatoes do not love light," Hamburg said.

Terje Tähtjärv, a researcher at the institute said four of the five varieties tested are sure to be recommended to potato growers.

"The Evolution variety turned out to be the best. I don't have any field experience with him right now, but I hope maybe I can put him in the field this year," Tähtjärv said.

Tähtjärv said that although open-field and controlled growing conditions are not comparable, tests undertaken in greenhouse give an idea of ​​the potato varieties which are worth investing in in the future.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

jõgevaspring
