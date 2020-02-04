Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

Snowdrops are blooming all over Estonia due to the warm winter.

ERR readers have uploaded photos of snowdrops and other flowers they have seen across the country. If you also have pictures to share, upload them to Minupilt.err.ee.

As ERR News reported yesterday January was warmer than usual and the State Weather Service said the average air temperature in Estonia in January 2020 was +3.1°C an increase from the average temperature of −3.5 °C.

This week brings cold temperatures all over Estonia. On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be quite dry and crisp: the night will be up to 7°C degrees, and the day will be below 0°C.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!