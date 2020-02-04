Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Photo: Snowdrops Author: Minupilt.err.ee/Katrin Tarand
Snowdrops are blooming all over Estonia due to the warm winter.

ERR readers have uploaded photos of snowdrops and other flowers they have seen across the country. If you also have pictures to share, upload them to Minupilt.err.ee.

As ERR News reported yesterday January was warmer than usual and the State Weather Service said the average air temperature in Estonia in January 2020 was +3.1°C an increase from the average temperature of −3.5 °C.

This week brings cold temperatures all over Estonia. On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be quite dry and crisp: the night will be up to 7°C degrees, and the day will be below 0°C. 

Editor: Helen Wright

