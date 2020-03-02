ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Weather at the end of February in Saku.
Weather at the end of February in Saku. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Katrin Tarand
This February was very warm and rainy across the country. Abnormally high air temperatures set new coastal heat records for some coastal stations and rainfall more than twice the normal monthly rate at most monitoring stations.

It was only during the last five days of the month that snowfall in Estonia covered the ground in most places, the weather service's monthly summary said.

Regardless of the length of the observation line, either 50 or 150 years, last February ranked either first or second in all weather stations for highest temperatures.

The average air temperature in Estonia in February was +1.7°C when the normal average is approximately -4.5 ° C. Since 1961, February has only been warmer only in 1990, when the average air temperature in Estonia was +2.4°C.

The new monthly temperature records were measured on February 17 on the islands of Kihnu at 6.4°C and Ruhnu at 7.9°C, and then in Sõrve at 8.8°C on Saaremaa. Previous temperature record highs at these coastal stations date back to 1990.

This year the highest air temperature was measured at 10.1 °C, which was registered at Valga and Võru meteorological stations on February 17.

In other monitoring stations, the February heat record was not broken. The highest Estonian temperature in February was recorded at 12.9 ° C on February 24, 1935 in Võru weather station.

February was very rainy at all monitoring stations, with most stations having more than twice the rainfall. In some weather stations, it has not been this rainy previously in February.

The average rainfall in Estonia in February was 76mm and the rainfall 35mm. February has been more rainy in just one year - 1990, when Estonia's average rainfall was 86mm.

In Virtsu coastal station, February rainfall was 110mm (norm 36mm), Tallinn-Harku aerological station measured 105mm (norm 36 mm), Pakri coastal station 94mm, Roomassaare coastal station 80mm, Tartu-Tõravere meteorological station 78mm (norm 35mm).

The last time in February when the coastal stations measured such high amounts of rainfall was at Virtsu and Roomassaare in 1990, and the weather station in Tartu-Tõravere had its the highest reading in February 1999.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

