Government endorses agriculture, fisheries development plan through 2030

Earlier this week, the Estonian government endorsed the agriculture and fisheries development plan through 2030.

"We consider it important that Estonian food is valued, food safety is fully guaranteed, the environment and biodiversity are preserved, food sector businesses are successful, and rural communities remain viable," Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller (EKRE) said in a press release.

"The purpose of drawing up a development plan is to contribute to increasing the competitiveness of Estonian agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and food industry as well as to the balanced development of rural and coastal areas," he explained. "A high level of food safety and reliability are the basis of our food exports. Until now, Estonia did not have a development strategy to guide the comprehensive development of the sector."

The development plan incorporates the objectives of nearly 30 development documents from agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, the food industry and rural and coastal areas and will contribute to the achievement of the objectives of other Estonian and international development documents, the Ministry of Rural Affairs said.

The development plan was drawn up under the leadership of the Ministry of Rural Affairs and in cooperation of the Ministry of the Environment. Management of the field of fisheries has been divided between the two ministries. Approximately 140 organizations were represented in the two-year process of drawing up the plan.

Prior to its final approval, the development plan's vision document will be sent to the Riigikogu for proposals.

