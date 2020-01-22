ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Heljo Pikhof and Urmas Klaas.
Heljo Pikhof and Urmas Klaas. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
News

Representatives of the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in Tartu met on Tuesday to discuss forming a coalition to find common ground.

Heljo Pikhof, leader of the SDE Tartu region, and Urmas Klaas, the mayor of the Reform Party, told ERR the parties had found agreement on issues related to the environment and town planning and, so far, there were no major differences.

Klaas said the SDE and Reform Party want to further develop the living environment in Tartu so the city would be attractive to new people, including young people and encouraging students to stay.

Klaas told ERR the parties want to further develop cycling networks, to expand both in the city of Tartu and to neighboring municipalities.

Pikhof said the SDE wants to connect Maarjamõisa better with light traffic and public transport, also acknowledging public transport is already very well organized.

From an environmentally friendly approach, Pikhof also highlighted the expansion of the cup circulation scheme which started last year. Pikhof, said SDE wants to set up an environmental commission.

Speaking about the promise made by the SDE during the election to repair the green space between the Emajõgi River and the Anne Canal, Pikhof said that it would go ahead and could come to fruition next year.

There was no discussion on how the parties proceed procedurally with the coalition and how city government positions are distributed.

"We have agreed that we will leave staffing topics and such issues until later discussions. So far, discussions have confirmed such issues must be discussed once the substantive issues have been agreed," said Klaas.

Klaas has previously said he wants to continue with the same team of Reform Party deputy mayors.

Negotiations with culture, education and social issues will continue on Wednesday. One of the main concerns of the SDE is to keep kindergarten fees unchanged.

The previous coalition between the Center Party and the Reform Party collapsed earlier this week.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Perling: Prosecutor's Office didn't fail with Savisaar trial

16:33

Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in cinemas in autumn 2021

16:11

Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

15:49

Government approves principles for state participation in companies

15:16

Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

14:50

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground

14:33

What the papers say: Breaking up and getting together again

14:06

Harju County registered population increases by more than 55,000 in decade

13:50

Tax and Customs Board destroy 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

13:32

Estonia's third quarter government debt remains lowest in EU

13:06

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns

12:41

Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

12:13

Song Festival Grounds' arch to light up at night

11:35

Report: Estonia still has among highest incarceration rates in Europe

11:07

Riigikogu committee backs allowing lump sum second pillar withdrawals

10:46

Study: Estonians' health depends on gender, wage and education

10:10

Finance minister: Green revolution needs more money than planned

09:44

Kadri Simson: Solution needed over cheap Russian electricity

09:22

EuroPark increases rates at nine parking lots in heart of Tallinn

08:59

First database of Estonian contemporary artists completed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: